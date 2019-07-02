× Fire causes extensive damage to BC Masonic Center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fire caused extensive damage Tuesday morning to the Battle Creek Masonic Center.

The fire broke out around 2:55 a.m. at the Masonic Center located at 133 E. Michigan Ave.

Firefighters were called after a taxi driver noticed smoke coming out of a window air conditioner. Upon entering the building, crews found a hole in a room in the first floor.

Emergency crews proceeded to the basement, found a fire and quickly put it out.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.