Fire causes extensive damage to BC Masonic Center
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fire caused extensive damage Tuesday morning to the Battle Creek Masonic Center.
The fire broke out around 2:55 a.m. at the Masonic Center located at 133 E. Michigan Ave.
Firefighters were called after a taxi driver noticed smoke coming out of a window air conditioner. Upon entering the building, crews found a hole in a room in the first floor.
Emergency crews proceeded to the basement, found a fire and quickly put it out.
Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.