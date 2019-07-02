Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Fire causes extensive damage to BC Masonic Center

Posted 10:47 AM, July 2, 2019, by

Crews on the scene of a fire on July 2, 2019 in Battle Creek, Mich.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fire caused extensive damage Tuesday morning to the Battle Creek Masonic Center.

The fire broke out around 2:55 a.m. at the Masonic Center located at 133 E. Michigan Ave.

Firefighters were called after a taxi driver noticed smoke coming out of a window air conditioner. Upon entering the building, crews found a hole in a room in the first floor.

Emergency crews proceeded to the basement, found a fire and quickly put it out.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.