Girlpalooza: A Michigan-made, cruelty-free lip gloss

Posted 11:13 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, July 2, 2019

For women who wear makeup, it's important to know the ingredients of the products we put on our faces. One mom knows this all too well, especially when her daughter asked to try on her lipgloss.

That mom, Becky Vandenbroek, started researching more about cosmetics and ingredients only to find that they are not FDA regulated.  It was at that moments she created Girlpalooza, a lip gloss that is not only FDA safe but is also cruelty-free and vegan.

Girlpalooza comes in a variety of natural shades too, so girls can enhance their beauty.

To learn more, visit girlpalooza.com.

