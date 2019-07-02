Head to Battle Creek Field of Flight to watch best air shows in the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

America's largest 4th of July air show, Battle Creek Field of Flight, returns for a patriotic weekend of fun! They're listed as one of the 2019's Best Air Shows in North America by USA Today, so it's definitely a show people from all across the state don't want to miss.

The air show will feature the F-22 Raptor, Twin Tiger Aerobatic Team, Immortal Red Baron, P-51 Heritage Flight and more. There'll also be the Largest Night Air Shows in North America featuring lights, pyro, balls of fire and more.

Field of Flight will have more than air shows, there will also be a hot air balloon competition, the Skerbeck Carnival, fair food, fireworks, a stunt show, the Great Lakes Timber Show, concerts and so much more.

Battle Creek Field of Flight will all take place at the W.K. Kellogg Airport on July 3-7.

Admission is free on July 3, and then $10 per person on July 4-7. Children 3 feet and under get in free. Parking costs $5 per day.

For a complete event schedule, visit bcballoons.com.

Don't forget to vote for Battle Creek Field of Flight as the Best Air Show in North America by clicking here.