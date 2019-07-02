× Kentwood police investigating break-in, stabbing

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman and punched another in the face after breaking into their apartment.

The home invasion happened around 5:15 a.m. July 2 at Wingate Apartments, located off Shaffer Avenue and Wingate Drive in Kentwood.

Police say the man appears to have got into the second-floor apartment through an unlocked slider before stabbing a woman multiple times and punching another woman in the face.

The woman who was stabbed is in critical condition at an area hospital. Her injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect ran away from the apartment after the assault. Police attempted a K-9 search but was unsuccessful.

Police are advising people to keep their doors and windows locked and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call Kentwood police at 616-656-6600 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.