Man arrested on CSC, unlawful imprisonment charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police have arrested a man on criminal sexual conduct charges.

William Akin, 37, was arrested June 26 after he allegedly approaching victims online using dating websites and apps. Authorities didn’t specify what he did after approaching the alleged victims.

He is facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and malicious use of telecommunications services.

Anyone who has information about Akin or who has been approached by him online is asked to call the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.