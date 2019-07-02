Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man arrested on CSC, unlawful imprisonment charges

Posted 11:20 AM, July 2, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police have arrested a man on criminal sexual conduct charges.

William Akin, 37, was arrested June 26 after he allegedly approaching victims online using dating websites and apps. Authorities didn’t specify what he did after approaching the alleged victims.

He is facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and malicious use of telecommunications services.

Anyone who has information about Akin or who has been approached by him online is asked to call the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.