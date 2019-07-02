Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

MSP searching for missing 12-day-old infant

Photos of Ilah Mankel (left) and Linda Mankel.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and possibly endangered 12-day-old child.

Michigan State Police say Dakota Blackwood is believed to be with her mother, Ilah Mankel, and her maternal grandparents, Linda and Bryan Mankel.

There is a protective custody to remove her from the custody of the Mankels, which authorities say is being intentionally ignored.

Linda Mankel is believed to be a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan and the family may be staying in the Mount Pleasant area.

Authorities say the family was living in Lowell before taking off with the infant.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.

