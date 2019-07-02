× Officials: Muskegon Heights man accidentally catches fire, dies

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Officials say a man accidentally killed himself early Tuesday morning in Muskegon Heights when he set himself on fire.

Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean said police were called to the Hoyt Street home after someone passing by saw a body outside.

Officers found the man’s body outside of the home with burn marks. After examining surveillance video from the area, investigators said it appears the man’s clothing accidentally caught fire, which likely resulted in his death.

Authorities say the man’s body wasn’t found until hours after the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled but Dean said there are no signs of foul play.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released yet. He did not live at the home.