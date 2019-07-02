× Plane crashes into NC home of couple from Muskegon Co.

HOPE MILLS, N.C. — A woman from Muskegon County is recovering in a North Carolina hospital after a plane crashed into her home and killed her husband.

The small plane crashed into Loretta and Henry Parker’s home Thursday night in Hope Mills, North Carolina, about 7 miles from Fayetteville. Henry Parker and the plane’s pilot were both killed in the crash.

Family told FOX 17 the couple moved to North Carolina five years ago.

On Monday, Parker spoke with ABC 11 from her hospital bed.

She said the world is a much lonelier place without her husband, and that Henry Parker was her soulmate.

Parker said she was trapped under pile of rubble after the crash.

“At first I thought maybe I was dreaming, but it was really real and really dark,” she said.

A paramedic heard her muffled cries for help and carried her to an ambulance.

It is still unclear what caused the plane to crash into the home.