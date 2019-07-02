× Police: Benton Township teen shot breaking up fight

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Benton Township police say a teenager was shot early Tuesday morning while trying to break up a fight.

The shooting happened around 1:32 a.m. near the intersection of Blossom Lane and Concord Road.

Witnesses told police two people were fighting and the 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder.

Police say there was a female who fired a shot into the air and a male who was also seen with a handgun at the scene. However, it’s unknown if either of them was the one responsible for shooting.

The boy was taken to the hospital with the gunshot wound, which wasn’t considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made to this point.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Benton Harbor Police Department Detective Bureau at 269-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.