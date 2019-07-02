Police say car never braked in fatal crash in Allegan County

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a man in his 70s died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle in Cheshire Township.

The time was just after 5 p.m. The location was near 108th Avenue and 38th Street. That’s southwest of Allegan, and west of M-40.

A witness told police the vehicle was heading west on 108th Avenue when it crossed the center line, went off the road and continued along a ditch into a wooded area. It then struck several trees before coming to rest about 40 feet off the roadway.

Police say the driver never hit the brakes the entire time – not on the road, nor off it.

Investigators say neither alcohol or speeding appeared to be factors in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was white and in his 70s. His name is being wittheld until family is notified.

The Bloomingdale Fire Department and Life EMS assisted sheriff’s deputies at the scene.