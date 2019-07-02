× Police seek tips in Walker carjacking

WALKER, Mich. — Police are searching for the suspect in a carjacking in Walker Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at Next Door Foods Store near Wilson Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

Police say an armed suspect stole a brown 2003 Chevrolet Impala. The driver’s side mirror was broken off and the driver’s side door was damaged during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s who is about 5-foot-7. He has brown hair that was short on the sides and shaggy on the top and a light goatee. Police said he has several tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911. Any other information can be provided on the Walker Police Department tip line at 616-791-6788 with a reference incident No. 19-6265.