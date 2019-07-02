Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Second fire destroys another Bangor area barn

Posted 8:47 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:10AM, July 2, 2019
ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For the second time in two days, firefighters in Van Buren County responded to a barn on fire.

This time, it was on 28th Avenue in Arlington Township just after midnight on Tuesday morning. A person driving by the scene spotted the fire, and knocked on the door of a neighbor.

The Bangor Community Fire Department, Columbia Township Fire Department, and South Haven Area Emergency Services all worked to knock the flames down. By the time crews arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to several vehicles, including a motor home parked outside the barn.

No one was injured.

This is the second barn fire in the Bangor area in 48 hours. The first also had several vehicles destroyed in the process.

Tuesday’s fire remains under investigation by the Bangor Community Fire Department.

