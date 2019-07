× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon counties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several West Michigan counties Tuesday evening.

In Kent County, the warning was until 7:30 p.m.

The warning for Ottawa and Muskegon counties was extended until 7:15 p.m. for portions of Muskegon County and all of Ottawa County.

Peak winds of 63- and 65-miles per hour were reported in Grand Haven.