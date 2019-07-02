Volunteers needed at Ele’s Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ele's Place is looking for volunteers with compassionate hearts to work with children that come to their organization this summer.

Ele’s Place is a healing center for grieving children and teens who have recently lost a family member or friend. Volunteers must be dedicated to working with children who are processing the death of someone they care about it.

There are two volunteer roles to choose from, Group Facilitator and Program Helper.

The next four-part Facilitator Training will be held on the following dates. Volunteers must attend all of the training sessions in order to work at Ele's Place:

Facilitator Training Dates:

Monday, July 29 from 5:30-900pm

Saturday, August 3 from 9:00am-5:00pm

Thursday, August 8 from 5:30-9:00pm

Saturday, August 17 from 9:00am-5:00pm

Helper Training Date:

July 17 from 2:00-4:30pm.

For more information, visit elesplace.org, contact Michaela Ayew-ew at mayewew@elesplace.org or at 616-301-1605.