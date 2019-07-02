× Woman trapped in vehicle after Kalamazoo Co. crash

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after a crash Tuesday in Kalamazoo County.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of S 12th Street and Parkview Avenue in Oshtemo Township.

Authorities said a vehicle failed to yield while turning onto Parkview Avenue from 12th Street, causing a collision with a garbage truck.

The woman who pulled in front of the garbage truck was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be freed by emergency responders. She was treated for injuries at the scene before being taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital.

The garbage truck driver wasn’t hurt in the incident.