107-year-old woman celebrates birthday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A woman in Greenville who was born the same year the Titanic sank is celebrating turning 107 by eating cake and playing bingo with her friends at her retirement home.

Louis Beal was born on July 3, 1912 in Trenton, Missouri. She became a teacher at only 17 years old in the height of the Great Depression. She worked as a teacher and principal for Greenville Public Schools for nearly 50 years.

“Being in education is a wonderful job," Beal said. “Some people may not like it but I did.”

By Wednesday, dozens of birthday cards came in the mail for Beal from former students.

Beal currently lives at a Green Acres Retirement Living, where staff says she is their first resident to reach 107 years old.

“In my 15 years of working here, we have celebrated four or five 100th birthdays, never a 107," Kim Peterman says. "It’s amazing.”

Peterman joined staff and residents on Wednesday in celebrating Beal's milestone.

“Well I never thought about how long I would live. I didn’t even think about it," Beal said.

Reaching her age shouldn't come as much of a surprise to Beal. Many of her family members lived long lives, including her sister Birdie, who passed away at 101 years old.

Beal's grandfather served in the Civil War and passed away at 99 years old.

Eating well and exercising when she can has helped her live a healthy life, Beal said.

Staff at Green Acres said they have another resident who is also turning 107 at the end of July.