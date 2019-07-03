4th of July weekend deals and events at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hot dogs, hot dogs, get yourself a hot dog! The Get The Hot Dog Package includes an overnight stay in a standard room, waterpark passes, build your own hot dogs, beverages, fries, and ice cream sandwiches. It runs through the end of August, but make sure to book your stay by going to soarigneaglewaterpark.com or by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Don't forget the new Retreat at Soaring Eagle is now open with beautiful suits. It offers flexibility with one, two and three bedroom options. All suites feature kitchen and living areas. Refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers and a private washer and dryer make an extended stay at the retreat feel like home. Catch free shuttles to and from the casino too.

Snoop Dogg and Friends Tour featuring Ice Cube and Warren G will be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on July 11. Snoop Dogg has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and received multiple Grammy nominations. This past spring he released his 13th studio album, "Bush", which debuted at number one on Billboard's Top R&B Hip Hop Chart.

Charlie Wilson and The Isley Brothers are taking the stage on July 19. Wilson has 10 number one singles, 13 Grammy Award nominations, a New York Times Best-Selling Memoir, and on-going sold-out coast-to-coast arena tours, so don't miss out on this high energy show.

A new summer concert just added to the lineup, Steely Dan with special guest Rick Derringer taking the stage on August 30. Steely Dan is an American Jazz-rock band, founded in 1972 by core members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. Rolling Stone has called them "the perfect musical antiheroes for the Seventies." After Becker's death in 2017, Fagen had kept the band together touring around the country. Some of their albums include "Pretzel Logic" and "Everything Must Go."

They're making a comeback around the world and they can't wait to hit the road once again. Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on October 5. The American rock band formed in 1977 in Los Angeles. They are widely known for the top hits "Hold the Line", "Rosanna", and "Africa". The band has released 17 studio albums and has sold over 40 million worldwide. They've been honored with several Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009. Just a reminder these tickets and all others can be purchased by going to etix.com.

Win big this Saturday at Bingo Super Saturday at Soaring Eagle Casino. The main session pays out over $30,000 with the coverall paying out $5,000. Sessions are at noon, 1:30, 3, and 7:30. But be there for the main session at 3 and get the bingo millions add-on for a chance to win one million dollars.

There are so many new ways to win too with King and Queen Drawings, The Mystery Grab Bag, and so much more. Plus five lucky bingo winners will spin the prize wheel for a chance to win an overnight stay at the Soaring Eagle Casino Resorts, concert tickets, spa vouchers, and $500 cash.

If you love golf, here's an event that's a must this year at Waabooz Run Golf Course. On July 5 and September 13 it's Glow Golf Scramble. For just $50 a pair, you'll get nine holes with a cart, one glow golf ball, and one glow golf necklace. Space is limited for this event so call (989)-817-4802 to visit their pro shop to sign up.