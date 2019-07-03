Celebrate your independence with these red, white and blue cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With friends and family coming over during the holiday weekend, it's a great idea to cool off with a cocktail.

Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup shared some cocktail recipes that are easy to make and ensures there's something for the whole family.

Non-Alcoholic RWB

1 cup Red Cranapple Juice

1 cup Sobe Pina Colada flavored beverage

1 cup Blue G2 Blueberry-Pomegranate Gatorade

In the cup pour in the Cranapple juice first, then add the ice and slowly pour in the Sobie beverage, finally top off with Gatorade. Be sure to add a fin garnish too!

Blueberry, Strawberry, Mojito

3 TBS Blueberries (have a few extra for a garnish)

2 Fresh Strawberries (Plus a few sliced ones for a garnish)

10-15 Mint leaves

½ medium lime (for about 1 TBS of fresh lime juice)

1 TBSP sugar

1 1/2oz white rum.

Muddle ingredients and stir until the sugar is dissolved, then add ice and top off with club soda. Be sure to add a garnish too!

RWB Sangria

2 cups halved strawberries

2 cups halved blueberries

½ cup lemon juice

1 cup New Holland’s Clockwork Orange

1 bottle of white wine (we are using Bonobo Winery’s White).

Stir ingredients in a pitcher and pour out individual servings, top each serving off with club soda too.

