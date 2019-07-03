Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Derby Station shutting down after 10 years in business

A July 3, 2019 photo of Derby Station in East Grand Rapids, Mich.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in East Grand Rapids closed its doors Wednesday after over a decade in business.

Derby Station, located at 2337 Wealthy St., posted a sign on the front door saying, “it was time to move on and let others take part in this vibrant community.”

A sign announcing the closure of Derby Station on July 3, 2019 in East Grand Rapids, Mich.

Megan Hislop, an employee at the restaurant, said the closure was devastating.

“I think everybody is devasted, not only the employees but the community because this is a really great pub environment with tons of beer on draft, and you can just be yourself,” she said. “It’s like the Cheers of gaslight village.”

She said employees found out the business was being evicted from the space Tuesday night.

“Right now, the owner has run into some financial hardships, so we’re closed for now,” Hislop said. “Hopefully that will get resolved and we will come back bigger and better, and a more amazing derby station.”

