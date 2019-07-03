× Distracted drivers collide near Oshtemo Twp. crash

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Traffic was shut down Wednesday in Oshtemo Township after distracted drivers crashed near the scene of another crash.

It happened around 2:34 p.m. near the intersection of W Main Street and Chadds Ford Way.

Authorities were working on clearing the scene of a crash when other distracted drivers collided nearby.

The road was closed while emergency responders treated injuries suffered in the crashes. The injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.