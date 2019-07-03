Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Facebook outages reported worldwide

Posted 12:09 PM, July 3, 2019, by

A massive spike in image problems on Facebook is being felt around the world, according to downdetector.com.

Reports started rolling in around 8 a.m. Wednesday, with most people saying the problems were focused on photo viewing.

Eighty-five percent of the issues reported to Down Detector in the last 24 hours had to do with photos either not being viewable or being difficult to upload.

According to comments on Down Detector, social media users are also having problems with Instagram and Whatsapp. It’s unclear what is causing them at this time.

