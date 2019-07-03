Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Blackberry! He's a kitten who is full of energy and is ready to find a family that is ready to cuddle and play.

Remember if you want to adopt Blackberry, the Humane Society of West Michigan is holding an adoption special on kittens: adopt one, get one free!

There's also an adoption special on dogs. Now through July 7 adult dogs are $125 and includes vaccinations, spay/neuter, a vet exam, and a microchip.

The fourth of July is coming up and we want to help families prepare their pets for the celebration! Here are some things ASPCA recommends for pets and fireworks:

Keep pets indoors with proper identification tags/collars on

Provide a quiet, comfortable space for your pet during the noise

Play soft music or TV as a distraction from loud noises

Keep all fireworks out of reach of pets to prevent them from ingesting dangerous chemicals

If needed, speak to your vet about medication to ease stress

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.