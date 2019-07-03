Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Friday’s Friend: Blackberry

Posted 11:03 AM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, July 3, 2019

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Blackberry! He's a kitten who is full of energy and is ready to find a family that is ready to cuddle and play.

Remember if you want to adopt Blackberry, the Humane Society of West Michigan is holding an adoption special on kittens: adopt one, get one free!

There's also an adoption special on dogs. Now through July 7 adult dogs are $125 and includes vaccinations, spay/neuter, a vet exam, and a microchip.

The fourth of July is coming up and we want to help families prepare their pets for the celebration! Here are some things ASPCA recommends for pets and fireworks:

  • Keep pets indoors with proper identification tags/collars on
  • Provide a quiet, comfortable space for your pet during the noise
  • Play soft music or TV as a distraction from loud noises
  • Keep all fireworks out of reach of pets to prevent them from ingesting dangerous chemicals
  • If needed, speak to your vet about medication to ease stress

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.

