Inflatable water park coming to Coldwater

COLDWATER, Mich. — An inflatable water park is coming soon to Coldwater.

The Aqua Pit will have an inflatable playground on the property of a former gravel pit located at 262 S Michigan Ave. in Coldwater.

It will feature the playground capable of holding 125 people and have other activities like volleyball, yard games, a toddler beach area, kayaking and paddle board.

The future owners of the park are Michigan natives who are returning to the state after living in Tennessee for the last 10 years.

The water park is expected to open in May of 2020.