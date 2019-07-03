Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man drowns in Gun Lake in Mason County

Posted 5:03 PM, July 3, 2019

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a man drowned in a Mason County lake Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on Gun Lake near a park in Sherman Township, northeast of Ludington.

First responders immediately started performing life-saving measures when they got there but were unsuccessful. The 55-year-old Mason County man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said it is the second water emergency on Gun Lake in the last day. The two events weren’t related.

