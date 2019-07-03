Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan’s pot agency issues rules on sales, growing

Posted 3:02 PM, July 3, 2019, by

Edible marijuana infused products by Dixie are displayed at the Cannabis World Congress Conference on June 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Requirements for businesses that plan to sell marijuana to adults 21 and older are expected to be clearer under emergency rules released by the agency that regulates the selling and growing of pot in Michigan.

Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency plans to start taking business applications Nov. 1. The rules will remain in effect for six months and can be extended for another six months.

Under the rules issued Wednesday there are no capitalization requirements and license holders can apply for temporary marijuana event licenses. Some licensed growers also will be allowed to exceed their plant count. Businesses with licenses under common ownership will be allowed to operate at the same location.

Michigan Cannabis Industry Association spokesman Josh Hovey says “at first glance” the organization believes the “rules are well thought out and forward-thinking.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.