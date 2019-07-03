Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Muskegon police receive award for impaired driving prevention

Posted 12:25 PM, July 3, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is receiving recognition for its effort to preventing drunk or drugged driving.

The department was given the 2019 Lifesavers Award by Mothers Against Drunk Driving Michigan, an advocacy group that works to eliminate impaired driving.

Muskegon was one of 10 departments nominated for the award by the State of Michigan to recognize its efforts to prevent drunk or drugged driving, education and enforcement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.