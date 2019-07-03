× Muskegon police receive award for impaired driving prevention

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is receiving recognition for its effort to preventing drunk or drugged driving.

The department was given the 2019 Lifesavers Award by Mothers Against Drunk Driving Michigan, an advocacy group that works to eliminate impaired driving.

Muskegon was one of 10 departments nominated for the award by the State of Michigan to recognize its efforts to prevent drunk or drugged driving, education and enforcement.