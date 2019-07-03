× Pete Buttigieg hosting fundraiser in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is coming in Saugatuck later this month.

The fundraising event will be held from 3-5 p.m. July 21 in Saugatuck, less than two weeks before the entire pool of candidates come to Michigan for two nights of debates in Detroit. Buttigieg’s campaign didn’t specify where the fundraiser is being held.

Information on the event can be found on ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform.