Pete Buttigieg hosting fundraiser in Saugatuck
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is coming in Saugatuck later this month.
The fundraising event will be held from 3-5 p.m. July 21 in Saugatuck, less than two weeks before the entire pool of candidates come to Michigan for two nights of debates in Detroit. Buttigieg’s campaign didn’t specify where the fundraiser is being held.
Information on the event can be found on ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform.
2 comments
Matt McCartney
Saugatuck? Gee, I thought he’d have chosen Iron Mountain. What a coincidence.
Keithen
Free healthcare for illegals! Free healthcare for gays! Reparations for descendants of freed slaves! Extra taxes for hard working people to benefit fringe minorities and self labeled victims! Wow, 2020 dems make Obama and Hillary look like slam dunk winners if they were on this ticket.