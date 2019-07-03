× Police: Stolen vehicle driving wrong way hits GRPD cruiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A stolen vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street T-boned a Grand Rapids police cruiser Wednesday morning,

It happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin Street and Union Avenue.

Police say a vehicle that was stolen minutes before the crash was going the wrong way on Union Street when it crashed into the cruiser heading westbound on Union Avenue.

The stolen vehicle ran into a tree after hitting the cruiser.

The two officers inside had minor injuries and the suspect who allegedly stole the vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Police said the 17-year-old suspect told the officers he had just entered a home, stole the vehicle and drove the wrong way down Union Avenue to get away. He was arrested on charges for home invasion, unlawful driving of an automobile and driving without a license.