Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police: Stolen vehicle driving wrong way hits GRPD cruiser

Posted 3:41 PM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, July 3, 2019

A Grand Rapids police cruiser after being hit by a vehicle going the wrong way.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A stolen vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street T-boned a Grand Rapids police cruiser Wednesday morning,

It happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin Street and Union Avenue.

Police say a vehicle that was stolen minutes before the crash was going the wrong way on Union Street when it crashed into the cruiser heading westbound on Union Avenue.

The stolen vehicle ran into a tree after hitting the cruiser.

The two officers inside had minor injuries and the suspect who allegedly stole the vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Police said the 17-year-old suspect told the officers he had just entered a home, stole the vehicle and drove the wrong way down Union Avenue to get away. He was arrested on charges for home invasion, unlawful driving of an automobile and driving without a license.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Matt McCartney

    Yeah, leaving the scene of the crime the wrong way up a one way street is always a good strategy……….

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.