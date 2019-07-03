Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Rick Snyder turns down Harvard after backlash

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks to the media regarding the status of the Flint water crisis on January 27, 2016 at Flint City Hall in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he has turned down a fellowship at Harvard University following social media backlash over his administration’s role in the Flint water crisis.

He tweeted Wednesday that being a senior research fellow would have been too “disruptive” because of “our current political environment and its lack of civility.”

Harvard announced last week that Snyder would begin his appointment this week. It drew criticism from critics of Snyder who cited his involvement in the 2014-15 lead contamination of Flint’s drinking water while the city was under state emergency management.

Snyder, who is credited with helping to turn around Detroit, says it would have been exciting to share his experiences at Harvard, “both positive and negative.”

The Republican left office in December due to term limits.

