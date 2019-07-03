Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Searchers seek boy reported missing in mid-Michigan river

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a boy who reportedly disappeared in a mid-Michigan river.

A dive team searched for several hours Tuesday night after friends lost sight of him in the Grand River in Lansing, but severe thunderstorms that moved through the state forced them to temporarily halt search efforts. Crews planned to return to the river Wednesday to look for the boy.

The storms brought lightning and heavy rain. Thousands of power outages were reported throughout the state as trees and power lines were knocked down.

The child’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police say the boy was with friends at Fulton Park and they called 911 when he couldn’t be found.

