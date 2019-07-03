Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Severe weather sends Growlers’ tarp flying, postpones game

Posted 11:27 AM, July 3, 2019, by

A screenshot of video showing high winds blow the tarp off Homer Stryker Field on July 2, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Mich. (Courtesy: Kalamazoo Growlers)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Severe weather caused some issues during the Kalamazoo Growlers’ baseball game on Tuesday.

Video the team shared on Twitter shows high winds blowing the protective tarp off the field and engulfing someone trying to save it.

The Growlers were forced to postpone their game against the Kenosha Kingfish. The remainder of the game will be played as a doubleheader July 11. Tickets for Tuesday’s game will be accepted for future games based on availability.

Several parts of West Michigan experienced severe thunderstorms on Thursday that knocked out power and damaged property.

