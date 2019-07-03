Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Sleeping driver crashes car into Ottawa County church

Posted 8:59 AM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14AM, July 3, 2019
Car into 7th Day Church of God

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say a driver admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel before crashing into a church in Ottawa County.

A silver Ford Escape slammed into the corner of the 7th Day Church of God just before 6 a.m. Wednesday on Leonard Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the driver fell asleep, leading to the crash. They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was involved.

The damage to the church is still being calculated.

