Sleeping driver crashes car into Ottawa County church

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say a driver admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel before crashing into a church in Ottawa County.

A silver Ford Escape slammed into the corner of the 7th Day Church of God just before 6 a.m. Wednesday on Leonard Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the driver fell asleep, leading to the crash. They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was involved.

The damage to the church is still being calculated.