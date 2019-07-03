View over 400 vehicles at the 8th annual German Car Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

America's largest all-German car show is coming to America's largest car museum this weekend.

The Gilmore Car Museum property will be lived up with more than 400 German cars, from fantastic to daily drivers. Cars featured in the show include an 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen replica, considered the world’s first gasoline-powered car, a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Roadster and a 2018 Porsche GT3 Touring painted to match a 1962 Smyrna Green Porsche 356B Super.

In addition to German cars, there will also be German food, German drinks, and even German music by Dave Wells' Strolling Oom-pah Band.

The show runs Saturday, July 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission costs $14 covering the driver and one passenger.

For more information, visit deutschemarquesag.com.