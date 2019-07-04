15-year-old says “it’s pretty fun” running his own bakery in Battle Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Jordan Edwards loves to bake, he said. He bakes lemon meringue cupcakes, pecan oat bars, macarons and cinnamon rolls.

He sells them at his bakery, JJ Sweet Treats and he's only 15-years-old.

“Sometimes they don’t believe that I actually do it,” Jordan said about the customers who walk through his door. “Some people come in and doubt that I’m doing all of this because it’s like not the norm.”

However for him, it is. Jordan said he bakes all the treats, arranges them on a countertop, rings people up at the cash register and keeps track of inventory and revenue.

“To get the chance to open up everyday and to get to sell my stuff, it feels good especially when people like the product that I’m giving them,” Jordan said during an interview with FOX 17. “Macarons have been something that have become really popular.”

Jordan said his macarons, which were strawberry and blueberry flavored for the 4th of July, are on high demand. They are his favorite treats to bake and he recently traveled to Canada with his mom to learn how to make them even better than he has before.

“I’m just happy that Jordan has found the path that he wants to go on early on in life,” said his mom Christrina. “That make me excited.”

Jordan said he’s been baking since he was seven-year-old. He’d always be in the kitchen at home baking something and asking his parents business-minded questions.

“Even when he was little he’d ask me if I thought McDonald’s made a profit and I’m like ‘I guess, yeah.’” Christrina remembered. “He’s always been in that kind of mindset.”

Jordan is about to be a sophomore at Lake View High School. He said he’s learning more being an entrepreneur than he is in the classroom.

“I’m very proud of him and all the efforts that he’s put into you know doing this,” Lonnie said. “I might’ve been a little bit hard on him at times but he weathered the storm. And he’s a strong and smart young man.”

JJ’s Sweet Treats is currently operating out of the B.C. Cargo Pop Up market on Hamblin Avenue and McCamly Street. However it’s only until October.

Jordan said he hopes to one day open his own shop in downtown Battle Creek. But right now he’s content with learning as he grows.

“It’s pretty fun,” Jordan said. “I like the whole business world.”