× 2 hospitalized with serious injuries after Ottawa Co. crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened around 1:02 a.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Port Sheldon Street.

Authorities said a vehicle going north on Sheldon Street didn’t stop for a flashing red light, causing a crash with a car going east on Chicago Drive. The impact spun one vehicle around several times and caused the other to overturn.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.