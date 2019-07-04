Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2 hospitalized with serious injuries after Ottawa Co. crash

Posted 9:21 AM, July 4, 2019, by

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened around 1:02 a.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Port Sheldon Street.

Authorities said a vehicle going north on Sheldon Street didn’t stop for a flashing red light, causing a crash with a car going east on Chicago Drive. The impact spun one vehicle around several times and caused the other to overturn.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.