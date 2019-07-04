Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

5 hospitalized after driver disobeys stop sign, crashes in Barry Co.

Posted 4:24 PM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35AM, July 5, 2019

Authorities investigate the scene of a crash on July 4, 2019 in Irving Township, Mich.

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were hospitalized after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck another car Thursday in Barry County.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Eckert Road near Wood School Road in Irving Township.

The sheriff’s office says the at-fault driver, a 53-year-old from Freeport, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a van with four people inside, all of whom are from Battle Creek.

The driver who caused the crash was flown by AeroMed and the four people inside the other car were taken to the hospital.

No word on the extent of injuries and no names have been released.

