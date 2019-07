× Aero Med called to Barry County crash

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Aero Med was called to a crash Thursday afternoon in Barry County.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Eckert and Wood School roads in Irving Township, north of Hastings.

Dispatchers said patients were transported by Aero Med, but didn’t specify how many or the severity of their injuries.

Information on what caused the crash wasn’t immediately available.