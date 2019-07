× Driver seriously injured after I-96 crash in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Drivers are being asked to avoid westbound I-96 at Fruitridge Avenue after a crash that left one person seriously injured.

Dispatchers say the crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of I-96 at Fruitridge Avenue.

We’re told the crash involved two cars and left one person with serious injuries.

No word on how long the highway will be closed but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.