× Grilling tips with The Grilling Company

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you are hosting a party for the 4th of July, there are some rules to keep in mind when it comes to cooking for guests or for a party.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our friends at The Grilling Company, 6231 W River Dr NE, in Belmont, joined us to talk about some tips and tricks on the grill.