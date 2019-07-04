Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPD responds to report of teen with gun

Posted 2:46 PM, July 4, 2019, by

Police investigate a scene of July 4, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 13-year-old was held by Grand Rapids police Thursday after they received reports of a person with a gun in their waistband.

The Grand Rapids Police Department received a call Thursday morning saying a person had a pistol on him at Heartside Park.

Police say the teen ran away from them when officers arrived, but was caught after a short chase. Officers drew their guns on him until they figured out the gun fired BBs.

The teen was briefly in handcuffs before eventually being turned over to his mother.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.