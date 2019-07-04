× GRPD responds to report of teen with gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 13-year-old was held by Grand Rapids police Thursday after they received reports of a person with a gun in their waistband.

The Grand Rapids Police Department received a call Thursday morning saying a person had a pistol on him at Heartside Park.

Police say the teen ran away from them when officers arrived, but was caught after a short chase. Officers drew their guns on him until they figured out the gun fired BBs.

The teen was briefly in handcuffs before eventually being turned over to his mother.