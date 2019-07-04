× 4 children hospitalized after driver hits horse-drawn buggy

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured and her three younger siblings were hurt after a driver from Cedar Springs hit a horse-drawn buggy.

The crash happened late Wednesday night near the intersection of 5 Mile Road and 165th Avenue in Mecosta County.

Deputies say the buggy with eight people aboard was headed westbound on 5 Mile Road when it was hit.

The 10-year-old girl was taken by AeroMed and is said to have life-threatening injuries.

Three children, a 1-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old girl were also hurt. The driver of a car who hit the buggy, a 63-year-old from Cedar Springs, was not injured.

No names have been released. The accident is still under investigation at this time but deputies believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.