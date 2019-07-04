Muskegon’s Cam Martinez commits to Ohio State
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez announced his commitment to Ohio State University on Thursday.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound three-star athlete announced his decision via Twitter Thursday.
Martinez had multiple offers from Power Five programs, including Michigan, Michigan State and Florida State.
In his first season under center for the Big Reds, Martinez led the school to the Division 3 state championship game. He also set single-season records for most rushing yards and touchdowns.