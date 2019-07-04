Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Muskegon’s Cam Martinez commits to Ohio State

Posted 2:06 PM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:36PM, July 4, 2019

Cameron Martinez celebrates a touchdown during a game against Warren De La Salle on Aug. 24, 2018 in Muskegon, Mich.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez announced his commitment to Ohio State University on Thursday.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound three-star athlete announced his decision via Twitter Thursday.

Martinez had multiple offers from Power Five programs, including Michigan, Michigan State and Florida State.

In his first season under center for the Big Reds, Martinez led the school to the Division 3 state championship game. He also set single-season records for most rushing yards and touchdowns.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.