× Muskegon’s Cam Martinez commits to Ohio State

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez announced his commitment to Ohio State University on Thursday.

Sat down with @OnMuskegon & new Ohio State commit Cam Martinez just a few minutes ago. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/HAqN4AJzJb — Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) July 4, 2019

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound three-star athlete announced his decision via Twitter Thursday.

Martinez had multiple offers from Power Five programs, including Michigan, Michigan State and Florida State.

In his first season under center for the Big Reds, Martinez led the school to the Division 3 state championship game. He also set single-season records for most rushing yards and touchdowns.