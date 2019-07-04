Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Rainbow crosswalks coming to Battle Creek

Posted 9:53 AM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58AM, July 4, 2019

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Downtown Battle Creek will soon have a new look as a city contractor is planning to paint some crosswalks in honor of gay pride.

The crosswalks at the intersection of Capital Avenue NE and VanBuren Street E will be painted Monday, July 8 and will serve as visual symbols of both the city’s inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community and the impact on the city community at large.

They will be painted with a rainbow pattern for the upcoming Pride Festival from July 18 – 21.

1 Comment

  • Kevin Rahe

    So what does the city mean by this? Is it just a stand against unjust discrimination, such as refusing to seat a same-gender couple in a restaurant, firing someone “because they’re gay” or refusing to make a custom birthday cake for someone because they’re in a same-gender relationship? Or do they also mean to oppose JUST discrimination, such as an adoption agency refusing to place a child in the highly unnatural position of being raised by two people of the same gender, or a florist refusing to cooperate in the promotion of a same-gender union as a good thing by arranging flowers specifically for the occasion?

    Reply
