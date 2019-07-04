× Rainbow crosswalks coming to Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Downtown Battle Creek will soon have a new look as a city contractor is planning to paint some crosswalks in honor of gay pride.

The crosswalks at the intersection of Capital Avenue NE and VanBuren Street E will be painted Monday, July 8 and will serve as visual symbols of both the city’s inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community and the impact on the city community at large.

They will be painted with a rainbow pattern for the upcoming Pride Festival from July 18 – 21.