Second round pick Nick Quintana shines in Whitecaps win

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- After a tough start for the Whitecaps that saw them fall behind 2-0, Detroit Tigers second round pick, Nick Quintana helped spark a comeback. Quintana made an outstanding diving play at third base before jumping to his feet and throwing out a base runner at first. In the sixth inning, Quintana lined a ball to the left-center field wall for an RBI double, he would finish the game 2-for-3 in the Whitecaps 6-4 win over the South Bend Cubs.