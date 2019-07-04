COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- After a tough start for the Whitecaps that saw them fall behind 2-0, Detroit Tigers second round pick, Nick Quintana helped spark a comeback. Quintana made an outstanding diving play at third base before jumping to his feet and throwing out a base runner at first. In the sixth inning, Quintana lined a ball to the left-center field wall for an RBI double, he would finish the game 2-for-3 in the Whitecaps 6-4 win over the South Bend Cubs.
Second round pick Nick Quintana shines in Whitecaps win
-
Nick Quintana brings history of production to the Tigers organization
-
McMillan raising his on base percentage by walking a lot
-
Whitecaps Prospect Report: John Valente
-
Tigers prospect talk with Whitecaps radio voice Dan Hasty
-
Whitecaps win the home opener, notch first victory of 2019 season
-
-
Whitecaps pitcher Adam Wolf enjoying time in West Michigan
-
Cease goes 5 innings in debut, White Sox beat Tigers 7-5
-
WPR: Garrett Hill, right-handed pitcher
-
Bojarski’s hot start includes hitting for the cycle
-
Catcher Sam McMillan looks to have a big season with the Whitecaps
-
-
Whitecaps radio voice Dan Hasty breaks down 2019 roster
-
Whitecaps host open workout for fans ahead of season opener
-
Whitecaps fans fill Fifth-Third Ballpark for the home opener