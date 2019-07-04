Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Second round pick Nick Quintana shines in Whitecaps win

Posted 11:11 PM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36PM, July 4, 2019

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- After a tough start for the Whitecaps that saw them fall behind 2-0, Detroit Tigers second round pick, Nick Quintana helped spark a comeback. Quintana made an outstanding diving play at third base before jumping to his feet and throwing out a base runner at first. In the sixth inning, Quintana lined a ball to the left-center field wall for an RBI double, he would finish the game 2-for-3 in the Whitecaps 6-4 win over the South Bend Cubs.

