Video captures explosive fire at SC fireworks stand on Independence Day

Posted 9:31 AM, July 4, 2019, by

FORT MILL, S.C.  (FOX 8)— Firefighters were working to control a large fire that broke out Thursday morning at a fireworks stand in South Carolina, WSOC reports.

Emergency crews were called around 6 a.m. to the fireworks stand near Davey Jones Fireworks and House of Fireworks along Highway 21/Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill, just off Interstate 77.

York County deputies said the fire was not actually at the fireworks store but started in containers just outside the store.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt and there is no word on how the fire started, according to WSOC.

Carowinds Boulevard from Highway 51 to the I-77 exit ramp was closed as crews worked to put out the flames.

