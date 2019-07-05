× 1-year-old drowns in St. Joseph County pool

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A 1-year-old drowned Thursday in a backyard pool at a home in St. Joseph County.

Emergency responders were called around 6 p.m. to the home on Tim Avenue near the intersection of Lovers Lane in Three Rivers.

Authorities say a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl snuck out of the house and were found a few minutes later in the pool.

A parent who was home at the time of the incident immediately started CPR until first responders arrived and took the 1-year-old to the hospital, where she eventually died.

The 2-year-old was examined and is OK.

Authorities said the home is a licensed daycare with safety measures in place that were avoided.