× 18 people rescued from Thornapple River’s strong water

CASCADE, Mich. – Rescue crews have been forced to save nearly 20 people from the Thornapple River’s rough waters. On Thursday, crews rescued 5 people in pouring rain.

“The recent weather has brought down some trees that have caused hazards in the area. So when we find them, they are in the trees normally,” said Lt. Andrew Albright with the Cascade Fire Department.

The department recently upgraded to a newer rescue boat that can drive in as little as 3 inches of water.

“It’s been a good tool,” said Lt. Albright. “The township has provided us with some good equipment to do what we need to do.”

The department has worked hand-in-hand with the Caledonia Fire Department to rescue 18 people in two weeks and 30 so far this year.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to avoid tubing, kayaking and swimming in the river until the high water levels go down.