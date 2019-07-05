Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

18 people rescued from Thornapple River’s strong water

Posted 9:19 PM, July 5, 2019, by

CASCADE, Mich. – Rescue crews have been forced to save nearly 20 people from the Thornapple River’s rough waters. On Thursday, crews rescued 5 people in pouring rain.

“The recent weather has brought down some trees that have caused hazards in the area. So when we find them, they are in the trees normally,” said Lt. Andrew Albright with the Cascade Fire Department.

The department recently upgraded to a newer rescue boat that can drive in as little as 3 inches of water.

“It’s been a good tool,” said Lt. Albright. “The township has provided us with some good equipment to do what we need to do.”

The department has worked hand-in-hand with the Caledonia Fire Department to rescue 18 people in two weeks and 30 so far this year.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to avoid tubing, kayaking and swimming in the river until the high water levels go down.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.