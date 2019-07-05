Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Alabama officer who once arrested the Allman Brothers dies

Posted 8:58 PM, July 5, 2019, by

The Allman Brothers Band performs at The Beacon Theatre on October 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Ala. (AP) — A one-time Alabama police chief who arrested the Allman Brothers Band on drug charges nearly 50 years ago has died.

Longtime law enforcement officer Maryln Cranford died June 26 at age 81. A funeral home obituary announcing his death doesn’t list a cause of death.

But the obituary does note that Cranford’s “claim to fame” was arresting the Southern rock band in 1971.

Cranford was working as police chief in the town of Jackson when he saw band members walk into a truck stop. Cranford arrested 10 members including brothers Duane and Gregg Allman on multiple drug charges.

They cases were later reduced to disturbing the peace, and the group paid fines and court costs.

The band released its “At Fillmore East” live album a few months later.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.