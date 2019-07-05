Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Anti-ICE graffiti spray-painted on Michigan Capitol

Posted 10:42 PM, July 5, 2019, by

Image from Michigan State Capitol Facebook page, 7-5-2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating anti-U.S. government vandalism to the Michigan Capitol.

The Detroit News reports someone spray-painted “STOP ICE” on the 140-year-old building early Thursday. It follows similar graffiti directed against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement twice found last month on the Michigan Republican Party headquarters.

The graffiti comes amid debate over a possible nationwide immigration sweep to deport people living in the country illegally.

Michigan State Police officials say security cameras monitor the Capitol but they are pointed away from the building and didn’t provide enough detail to identify anybody involved.

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley called the vandalism “pointless,” noting on Twitter that state government has nothing to do with national immigration policy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.