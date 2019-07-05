× Barricaded gunman shooting at police robot near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — A neighborhood near Detroit was still on lockdown for several hours Friday after a man allegedly shot into a crowd of people Thursday night at an Independence Day celebration.

FOX-2 in Detroit reports neighbors said the man had threatened children who had been playing with sparklers in St. Clair Shores. According to witnesses and police, the man began firing shots around 10 p.m. Thursday on St. Margaret Street. A 12-year-old girl was shot in the arm and a woman in her 60s was shot in her calf.

FOX 2 reported the following:

“More than 14 hours later, St. Claire Shores Police say the man is hanging up on them when they try to call him and negotiate. They also said he’s shooting the police robot they’ve sent inside the home.

Police reportedly fired about 10 rounds of tear gas and have deployed two robots into the home.

At around 1:05 a.m., a tactical unit rammed the house, prompting the man to start shooting at officers. That’s when officers moved news crews back and decided on a different tactic to get the man outside.

Neighbors were asked to stay inside their homes and go to their basements while police responded to the shooting.”